ODOT reports local road and lane closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following lane and road closures in Champaign County:

– U.S. Route 36 between Monument Square and Walnut Street – road closure Sept. 23-Nov. 6. The official detour is state Route 29 to state Route 296 to U.S. Route 68.

– State Route 29 between Tawawa-Maplewood Road and state Route 235 – daily lane closures Oct. 3-31 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

