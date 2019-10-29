Need help paying for heating bills?

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Bridges Community Action Partnership are working to help Ohioans in need stay warm this winter through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program. This program helps income-eligible Ohioans pay their heating bills and can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair. The program runs from Nov. 1 until March 31, 2020.

Customers must have copies of the following documents at their appointment: copies of their most recent energy bills: a list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member; proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

The Winter Crisis Program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, or have 25% (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required face-to-face meeting at Bridges Community Action.

To schedule an appointment, call 833-232-1750. Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric).

The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $45,062.50.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Bridges Community Action at 937-772-9164 Additional information can be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 800- 282-0880.

Need help with fuel tank or furnace?

Submitted by Bridges Community Action Partnership.

