Learn about Freshwater Farms on Sunday

On Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m., Dr. David Smith, local pioneer aquaculturalist, will present a free program on “Ohio’s Favorite Fish Farm, Freshwater Farms of Ohio” at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. He will relate his experiences in promoting aquaculture both here and abroad as well as the history and development of his ever-expanding facility. The museum will be open to the public before and after the program.

