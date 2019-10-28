COMMUNITY CALENDAR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Sport Trivia: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages

Pokemon Club-Haunter’s Halloween Bash: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library. Dress as your favorite Pokemon character, win prizes, make your own Pokemon trick or treat bag.

Meet the Candidates Night: 7 p.m., Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. Sponsored by Mechanicsburg Lions Club.

Champaign County Community Christmas: families with children and senior citizens can apply 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Champaign County

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Champaign County Community Christmas: families with children and senior citizens can apply 11 a.m.-2 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Champaign County

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Airport Halloween Haunted Hangar: Grimes Airport, North Main Street, Urbana

Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m. in Urbana, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, Woodstock

Trick-or-Treat: 6-7:30 p.m. in West Liberty

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library. All ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5 ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginners make scarf. Others can make scarf or do own projects.

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting to interview treasurer candidates. Current treasurer is retiring. Will be held in conference room of District Support Center, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

“Downton Abbey”: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: – noon-5 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Fifth Annual Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance in downtown Urbana. Welcome center at The Gloria Theatre, which will be open for tours.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Triad Marching Band and Alumni: free performance on at 3 p.m. in the Triad High School Gym.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Urbana Civil Service Commission Meeting: 1:00 p.m. at the City of Urbana Municipal Building in the Police & Fire training room to establish the Patrol Officer Eligibility List and the Certified Eligibility List.

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. All experience levels welcome. Call or drop in to secure a spot.

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m., Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Election Day: Polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Election Day Meal: 4-7 p.m., Westville United Methodist Church, 76 N. state Route 560. Carryout, bake sale available. The a la carte menu includes fried oysters, escalloped chicken, veggie, salads, homemade desserts.

Election Day Dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. until food runs out, Cable UMC, at 5779 Fillmore St. Menu is beef or chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, pie, applesauce and coffee and tea.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Veterans and First Responders Free Lunch: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., county Community Center auditorium, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. RSVP to event sponsor Recovery Zone, 937-508-4383/lisa@recoveryzonelc.org by Oct. 31.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Scott Kirby’s “Main Street, Champaign County”: 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $5 at the door. Presented by Champaign County arts council and historical society.

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginners’ first project is a scarf. Others can make scarf or work on own projects.