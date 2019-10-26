FFA members give appreciation dinner

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem FFA chapter along with the four other Champaign county schools hosted this year’s Ag Administrator Dinner on Oct. 7 at the Dragonfly Vineyard, just north of Urbana. WL-S Middle/High School Principal Greg Johnson and Treasurer Chelsea Baldwin attended alongside FFA Advisor Trista Havens and FFA officers Adalyn Caudill, Alyssa Alford and Camrin Rice.

This event is to show FFAA members’ appreciation to administrators for their support and to highlight the importance of agriculture. At the dinner, WL-S FFA President Adalyn Caudill gave a speech on how FFA has positively impacted her life. Guest speaker Levi Woodruf spoke about agriculture and agri-entrepreneurism.

By Alyssa Alford

Alyssa Alford is the West Liberty-Salem FFA reporter.

