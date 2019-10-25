Project nears completion

Contracted by the city of Urbana, R.B. Jergens Contractors Inc. is working toward completion of the improvements to the Monument Square roundabout at the intersection of U.S. routes 36 and 68. Completion is anticipated on or before Nov. 6. The final tasks of resurfacing and striping are weather dependent.

In addition to safety improvements to the existing roundabout, a large portion of the project involved the replacement of aged and deteriorating water mains within the project area that dated back to 1923. The final project cost will exceed $1.8 million, with the water main replacement portion exceeding $600,000.

The water main replacement work is funded by a 0% interest loan and a grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission. The roundabout safety improvements and final resurfacing total approximately $1.2 million, with federal Small Cities, Safety, and Urban Resurfacing funds through the Ohio Department of Transportation paying approximately $950,000 of these costs.

The fifth phase of the project has closed Miami Street between Monument Square and Walnut Street since Sept. 23. This section of roadway is scheduled to reopen on or before Nov. 6.

The Miami Street closure was planned to be the shortest closure of the project, but a week of closure is being added to assist the contractor in the final resurfacing work on the project. This closure will be equal in duration to the previous closures for the other legs of the project. Local and state route detours will remain posted.

The sixth and final phase of the project involves the final resurfacing of the project area, including the milling of the existing pavement surface, resurfacing and striping. Weather permitting, the contractor plans to mill the existing pavement surface on two consecutive evenings during the nighttime hours beginning Sunday, Oct. 27. Due to forecasted overnight temperatures during the week of Oct. 27, the paving work has been scheduled to occur during daytime hours versus the overnight paving schedule originally planned.

On-street parking restrictions will be posted within work areas during the milling and resurfacing work, and vehicles parked in violation will be towed. During some phases of paving work, thru-traffic may be restricted. In addition, flaggers will be used by the contractor to maintain traffic.

Businesses will remain open during this final construction phase, and city officials ask that residents and visitors patronize downtown businesses. On-street parking within the project area will be affected during the paving work, but nearby parking lots and on-street parking outside the project area will remain available.

For timely updates due to weather delays during the pavement resurfacing portion of the project, check the city’s website (urbanaohio.com) and Facebook page.

Miami between Square and Walnut closed through Nov. 6

