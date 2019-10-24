Marching Cardinals organize concert

The Triad Marching Band and Alumni will present a free performance on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. in the Triad High School Gym. The alumni will practice at 1:30 p.m. prior to the concert and are asked to wear black. If alumni need an instrument for the concert, please contact Mr. Sharritts in advance.

