COMMUNITY CALENDAR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Family Movie Night: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Movie rated PG.

Book Fair: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Urbana Hospital’s emergency department lobby. Also toys, games, crafts, other gift items. Hosted by Mercy Health auxiliary to raise funds for Med Assist, helping uninsured/underinsusred with medication costs.

“Downton Abbey”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Urbana High School Marching Band Indoor concert: 2 p.m. in the UHS Gym.

Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m., St. Paris

District 127 Costume Party: 9 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Movie Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for teens and adults (and children accompanied by adults). Bring snacks and drinks with lids.

Buckeye Bash – OSU v Wisconsin: TBD. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Free admission. Concessions available.

“Downton Abbey”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

Drug Take Back Event: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kroger parking lot, Urbana. Sponsored by Urbana Police Division, Kroger and community partners.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

America’s Prince and Princess State Pageant: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Entry forms and info at AmericasPrinceandPrincess@gmail.com

“Downton Abbey”: 7:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

Imagine Lab Demo-Maker Monday: Cricut Design Space-using text, 7 p.m., Champaign County Library

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting to discuss personnel matters. Will be held in conference room of District Support Center, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36.

Champaign County Community Christmas: families with children and senior citizens can apply 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Champaign County

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, admin offices, 711 Wood St., to consider appointing designees for student appeal suspensions; executive sessions concerning employment/compensation of public employee and purchase of property

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Sport Trivia: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages

Pokemon Club-Haunter’s Halloween Bash: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library. Dress as your favorite Pokemon character, win prizes, make your own Pokemon trick or treat bag.

Meet the Candidates Night: 7 p.m., Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. Sponsored by Mechanicsburg Lions Club.

Champaign County Community Christmas: families with children and senior citizens can apply 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Champaign County

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Champaign County Community Christmas: families with children and senior citizens can apply 11 a.m.-2 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Champaign County

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Airport Halloween Haunted Hangar: Grimes Airport, North Main Street, Urbana

Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m. in Urbana, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, Woodstock

Trick-or-Treat: 6-7:30 p.m. in West Liberty

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library. All ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5 ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginners make scarf. Others can make scarf or do own projects.

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting to interview treasurer candidates. Current treasurer is retiring. Will be held in conference room of District Support Center, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: – noon-5 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Fifth Annual Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance in downtown Urbana. Welcome center at The Gloria Theatre, which will be open for tours.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”: Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.