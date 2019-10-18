PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Klinger, a 6-month-old Hound Mix found as a stray in Bellefontaine along with his sister. She found her forever home and now it is Klinger’s turn! He is a very happy boy and he loves to play. He is great with children and other dogs. He has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Jaime is a 2-year-old domestic long-haired gray and white neutered male. He likes to play like a kitten still and gets along with the other cats. He is a big cat and as sweet as can be. Jaime likes to be petted and is waiting for a new home that he can call his own.

Upcoming Event: Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Electra is 3-year-old Husky who came to us from a puppy mill. She is very friendly and loves to talk. Electra is in need of a patient owner who will help her with house-training. She is dog-friendly and can be cat-tested if needed. Electra has discovered she loves toys. She also enjoys running in the back yard as fast as she can go. Electra is spayed, microchipped, heartworm tested negative, dewormed, current on heartworm and flea prevention and vaccinations

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Annabell Lee is a 9-week-old Domestic Short-Hair. She’s very adventurous, sweet, fun and loves to play with her toy mice. She is litter-trained, spayed, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV negative and current on all preventions and vaccinations. If you are looking for a wonderful addition to your family, look no further.

Upcoming Event: Enjoy lunch and/or dinner Tuesday, Oct. 22, to support “Good Eats!” at The Mixx 165 in M’burg. 15% of the day’s sales go to the Animal Welfare League, so bring your friends and eat for the cause.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

