Did you remember to rescan your TV?

Not getting your favorite TV programs today? Did you remember to rescan with the remote or converter box?

At some point today, Dayton TV channels, as well as about 1,000 other channels throughout the country, need to be rescanned, according to the Federal Communications Commission. These stations are moving to new frequencies to make way for wireless services.

Only over-the-air TV viewers must rescan. Cable and satellite users need do nothing.

To rescan, select Channel Scan, Channel Tuning or Auto Search in the Setup or Channel menu. Then select the automatic option to rescan.

TV stations are changing frequencies at different times, and other stations will change in the future, so more than one rescan session may be needed.

Those needing help can visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6” from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.