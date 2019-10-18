Award posted for arson information

Since Sept. 6, the Urbana Fire Division has responded to three fire events at the rear of the vacant Douglas Hotel, located at 111 Miami St.. After investigation, fire officials have determined that all three fires were intentionally set and are being considered arson.

A reward up to $5,000 may be granted at the discretion of the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee, payable from its Reward Fund, to person(s) furnishing information leading to the identification of person(s) responsible for these fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Urbana Police Division Crime Tip Hotline at 937-652-HELP (4357) or Capt. Jason Croker of the Urbana Fire Division at 937-652-4371. All tipsters may remain anonymous.

Submitted by the Urbana Fire Division.

