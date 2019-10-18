COMMUNITY CALENDAR

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

“Walking History of Oak Dale Cemetery”: 4-4:45 p.m., 5:15-6 p.m., 6:30-7:15 p.m., 7:45-8:30 p.m. at the cemetery, Patrick Ave. Free. Contributions welcome, payable to city of Urbana/”Cemetery Improvement Trust” on memo line.

UHS Reunion 5K Walk/Run: 10 a.m. (signup opens 9 a.m.), Melvin Miller Park tennis courts. 5K run/walk. All classes. Free and open to public. Donations welcome. For info, call Scott Marenberg, 937-869-5579.

Imagine Lab Demo-Sublimation Printing: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library

The Addams Family: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Taste of Our County: 5-7 p.m., Green Hills Foundation Hall, U.S. 68, north of West Liberty. Tickets are 8 for $10 at the door. Fundraiser for future West Liberty Spray N Play Splash Pad. Sample food from participating businesses.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

The Addams Family: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Harmon Park Centennial Celebration: 3-6 p.m. Will include a potluck, touch-a-truck event, a joint church service at 6 p.m., and a dedication of the village as a Purple Heart Community.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Space limited. Call or drop by to secure spot.

DAR Urbana Chapter: 1:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church. Preparing cards and care packages to mail to USS Eisenhower Submarine.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Halloween Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Make crafts, show off your costume, compete in Harry Potter Trivia.

Imagine Lab Creates-Fall Paper Flower Wreath: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Learn to use the Cricut to make paper flowers to decorate a fall wreath. Sign up by Oct. 19.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donated nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library. All ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5 ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginners make scarf. Others can make scarf or do own projects.

Movie Night: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring snacks and drinks with lids

Lego Batman movie: free screening 6-9 p.m., Champaign County Library

Sunshine Law Training: 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center, 2200 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Open to all wishing to learn about Ohio’s public records/open meeting laws. Sign up at https://bit.ly/35jPXg2

2020 Medicare Changes Workshop: 10:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Free, no-obligation session offered by Medicare Resource Center, Dayton. To register, call 937-671-3631 or email pam@swohmedicare.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Family Movie Night: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Movie rated PG.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m., St. Paris

District 127 Costume Party: 9 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

Movie Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for teens and adults (and children accompanied by adults). Bring snacks and drinks with lids.

Buckeye Bash – OSU v Wisconsin: TBD. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Free admission.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

America’s Prince and Princess State Pageant: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

Imagine Lab Demo-Maker Monday: Cricut Design Space-using text, 7 p.m., Champaign County Library

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting to discuss personnel matters. Will be held in conference room of District Support Center, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36.

Champaign County Community Christmas: families with children and senior citizens can apply 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Champaign County

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Sport Trivia: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages

Pokemon Club-Haunter’s Halloween Bash: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library. Dress as your favorite Pokemon character, win prizes, make your own Pokemon trick or treat bag.

Meet the Candidates Night: 7 p.m., Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. Sponsored by Mechanicsburg Lions Club.

