Urbana Hospital offers lung screenings Nov. 2 and 30

Timed to coincide with November’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month observance, lung screenings will be available 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 2 and 30 at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St. Call 937-328-8100 to schedule a lung screening and for more information. Walk-ins will be welcome based on availability.

People who smoke or have a history of smoking may benefit from an annual lung cancer screening, according to a Mercy Health news release. Using a CT scan, a radiologist can detect lung nodules that may be cancerous. Detecting lung cancer early can provide better health outcomes for patients. Those interested are advised to talk to their physicians about lung cancer screening.

Submitted story

Info from Mercy Health.

Info from Mercy Health.