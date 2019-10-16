Local church collecting shoeboxes of gifts

The First Christian Church, 113 Orange St., Urbana, is among 5,000 locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25. All are invited to fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items and drop them off at the church during designated collection times.

This Samaritan’s Purse project partners with churches across the globe to deliver gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have received.

Collection days and times at the church are:

– Monday, Nov. 18 – noon-3 p.m.

– Tuesday, Nov. 19 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

– Wednesday, Nov. 20 – 5-8 p.m.

– Thursday, Nov. 21 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

– Friday, Nov. 22 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

– Saturday, Nov. 23 – 3-5 p.m.

– Sunday, Nov. 24 – 3-7 p.m.

– Monday, Nov. 25 – 8 a.m.-noon