Perpetual announces operating results

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana [OTC Pink: “PFOH”] has reported fiscal fourth quarter net income of $1.43 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.58, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $1.61 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, the Savings Bank reported $6.12 million of net income, or $2.48 per share of basic and diluted earnings, compared to $6.04 million of net income, or $2.44 per share of basic and diluted earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018.

Total assets decreased to $391.7 million at September 30, 2019. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $75.7 million at September 30, 2019, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

Submitted story

Information from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

Information from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.