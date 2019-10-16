Alzheimer’s Assn. seeks volunteers

SPRINGFIELD – Individuals interested in helping the Alzheimer’s Association assist families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are invited to the Miami Valley Chapter’s Volunteer Information Day on Oct. 23 at United Senior Services in Springfield. Participants can choose to attend the 10-11:30 a.m. session or the 6:30 p.m. session. United Senior Services is located at 125 W. Main St., Springfield.

The Miami Valley Chapter includes nine counties, including Champaign County.

New volunteers can be Faith Outreach Representatives, Community Educators, or Support Group Facilitators. Last fiscal year, program volunteers contributed 1,807 hours of service to the Chapter, helping to deliver Alzheimer’s Association care and support programs to the Miami Valley community.

Each workshop session includes two parts: a short Introduction to Volunteering and then an educational program, “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.”

To RSVP or for more information on the training sessions, contact Dawn Boroff at 937-610-7016 or email dlboroff@alz.org. For more information about Alzheimer’s or dementia, call 800-272-3900 or go to alz.org/Dayton.

Submitted by the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assn.

