Graham 8th graders claim CBC title

Graham’s 8th grade volleyball team went 19-0 and finished the season by winning the CBC tournament. The Falcons defeated Ben Logan in the championship match, 25-14, 25-21. This group of girls has won back-to-back CBC tournament championships and it has gone 37-0 over the last two years. Pictured from left to right are Coach Karen Roebuck, Ellie McDaniel, Whytney Faulkner, Carissa Tourney, Teagan Setty, Marissa Pine, Ava Prince, Taylor Kizer, Shae Conrad and Coach Dawn Prince.

