WL-S FFA off to an active year

Trinity Perkins (in foreground) and Marenna Cox were two of 103 West Liberty-Salem FFA members to visit the Farm Science Review on Sept. 19. WL-S FFA members volunteered at the Ohio Cattlewomen’s food booth, prepping, cooking and serving food. They also spent time learning about ag companies and meeting Ohio FFA state officers.

Wylie Harbour and Lance Baldwin are shown at the Farm Science Review on Sept. 19. The annual three-day event is hosted by Ohio State University at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London.

First-year West Liberty-Salem FFA member Sam Wilkins enjoys a free hot dog at the FFA chapter’s tailgate on Sept. 20. The chapter’s officer team organized the event, which occurred before a football game. The chapter encouraged all FFA members, alumni and future members as well as other community members who support the chapter to enjoy some free food. There were hot dogs, chips, cookies and water for everyone who stopped by. The tailgate gave new members an opportunity to meet current and alumni members.