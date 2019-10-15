Are books, nuts, toys, games on your shopping list?

Seeking unique gifts for that tough-to-shop-for-friend or family member? The Auxiliary of Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center and Mercy Health’s Med Assist program have you covered with seasonal sale events.

A book fair offering not just books, but also toys, games, crafts and other gift items will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Urbana Hospital’s emergency department lobby.

At this same location, nut lovers and those with nut lovers on their gift lists are invited to a nut sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 14 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Purchases at both sales benefit the Med Assist program, which helps the uninsured and underinsured with medication costs.