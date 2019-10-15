GriefShare offers help after death of loved one

WEST LIBERTY – For those facing the holidays after a loved one’s death, Green Hills Community and Universal Home Health and Hospice offer “GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Green Hills Community Training Room, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, north of West Liberty.

The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance. They share honestly about:

– Being prepared for surprising emotions that may hit over the holidays

– What to do about traditions and other coming changes

– How to handle holiday parties and invitations

– How to survive potentially awkward moments with other people

– Where to find comfort, strength and hope in a seemingly hopeless time

Those who attend will receive a survival guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.

For more information, call Ken Neighoff at 937-935-0804 or email kneighoff@greenhillscommunity.org.

Submitted story

Information from Green Hills Community.

Information from Green Hills Community.