Donations sought for Community Christmas

Organizers of this year’s Champaign County Community Christmas are seeking monetary donations from businesses, churches, groups and individuals to provide Steve’s Market and Wal-Mart gift cards to county residents in need during the holidays.

Anyone wishing to help make Christmas merrier for fellow Champaign County residents can make checks payable to “Champaign County Community Christmas” and mail them to P.O. Box 294, Urbana, OH 43078. Donations are requested by Nov. 15. For more information, call the River of Life Christian Center at 937-653-6754.

Steve’s Market once again will be accepting donations at checkout counters from patrons wishing to donate to the Community Christmas program.

Local children will receive toys thanks to the Champaign Cruisers Car Club and the American Thunder Motor Club.

The Community Christmas committee can always use more volunteers for a variety of tasks, including coordinating the toy donation, helping residents sign up to receive gifts and assisting with gift giving on Distribution Day. Those who want to volunteer can call 937-612-1082.

Registering to receive

Families with children and senior citizens who believe they may qualify to receive gifts must complete application forms on one of three days at the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Applications can be completed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

All applicants must live in Champaign County..

Family applicants must have custodial rights of children on the application. All children up to 17 years old, and 18-year-olds in high school, will be eligible for Wal-mart gift cards. Family applicants must show all household pay stubs for the most recent four weeks and all income records for everyone in the household (including child support info), original Social Security cards for everyone in the household and a photo ID for the Head of Household.

Senior citizen applicants must be 60 or older on application day. Those with custody of children will complete a family application. Senior citizens must have a photo ID, original Social Security card and proof of income.

Distribution Day

Distribution Day at the county Community Center will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. Senior citizens can obtain their gift cards during this time period or have them delivered on Friday, Dec. 6.

