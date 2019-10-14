One last scare at Mac-O-Chee

WEST LIBERTY – Join staff and volunteers of Piatt Castles along with guest performers Michelle Cornell and Tony St. Clair for the final Halloween program at Mac-O-Chee Castle on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4:30 p.m. Called Ghosts and Goblins: Literature to Scare and Delight, this annual event features autumn games popular in the 1880s and Gothic stories by 19th century writers. Mac-O-Chee is located at 2223 state Route 287, at the corner of state routes 245, 287 and Logan County Road 1, two miles east of West Liberty.

The four 20-minute literary experiences inside the castle connect to the life of journalist Donn Piatt, the original owner of Mac-O-Chee. Selections include “A Ghost Story” by Mark Twain, a friend to Piatt, and goblin poems by James Whitcomb Riley, who visited Donn Piatt at Mac-O-Chee. A historical séance will be recreated inspired by one Donn Piatt actually attended in 1871. The fourth selection is a short ghost story, “The Will,” published in 1865 in the Mac-A-Cheek Press, a Piatt family newspaper. The author of this spooky and ironic tale is unknown.

Exhibits and other activities focus on the history of Halloween customs. The program lasts 90 minutes with extra time for a dark cellar walk, trick or treat, and a bonfire if weather permits.

This event is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities with support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation and private donations. The MFH is a nonprofit organization that sponsors research, exhibits, programs and events at Piatt Castles. After this event, it will focus on Castle Piatt Mac-A-Cheek, which will continue to operate as a historic house museum after Mac-O-Chee is sold at auction this month.

A program fee of $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 5-17 will be charged for Ghosts & Goblins. Tickets are available at the door or on-line at www.piattcastles.org. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. They can be made through the website or by writing to macochee@2access.net or calling 937-844-3902. This program is not suggested for children under the age of 5 years old.

Go Gothic for Halloween this year at Mac-O-Chee Castle. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_piatthallo.jpg Go Gothic for Halloween this year at Mac-O-Chee Castle. Submitted photo

Final ‘Ghosts & Goblins’ program at Mac-O-Chee Castle

Information from Mac-A-Cheek Foundation at Piatt Castles.

