Local Meals-on-Wheels volunteers sought

COLUMBUS – LifeCare Alliance, the Midwest’s leading provider of Meals-on-Wheels, is recruiting individuals, companies, social clubs and schools to deliver meals during the lunch hour to older adults and homebound individuals who are medically challenged and living with a disability in Champaign County. LifeCare Alliance will continue to serve all those qualifying clients, but seeks help to accomplish this.

LifeCare Alliance operates hot meal routes five days a week in Champaign County with routes needing to be filled immediately. Volunteers may adopt a route one day a week, one day a month or any amount in between. Any level of participation will save LifeCare Alliance the cost of a paid driver, with no expense to you.

For many clients, the Meals-on-Wheels delivery person is the only contact that they encounter all day.

If you know someone who needs Meals-on-Wheels, contact the customer service department at 614-278-3130. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, call 614-444-MEAL (6325) or visit www.lifecarealliance.org.

About LifeCare Alliance

Formed in 1898, LifeCare Alliance is central Ohio’s first in-home health care agency, Ohio’s first agency to provide visiting nurses, and the nation’s second agency to deliver Meals-on-Wheels. LifeCare Alliance is a not-for-profit organization that provides a comprehensive array of health and nutrition services to older adults or medically challenged homebound residents of central Ohio through its signature programs. The Agency’s mission is to lead the community in identifying and delivering health and nutrition services to meet the communities changing needs.

Submitted story

Story submited by Life Alliance.

Story submited by Life Alliance.