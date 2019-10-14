COMMUNITY CALENDAR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library – Children crawling through 2 years

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Champaign County Democrats Fall Dinner and Debate Watch Party: 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. dinner/program/silent auction, DAV/VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. For info and tickets: Champaign County Democratic Party @ccohiodems on Facebook

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Library Art: 5 p.m., Puzzle Pumpkins, Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

PAWS-Paint & Sip: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mad River Farm Market, 7358 N. U.S. Route 68. Paint Halloween-themed lighted wine bottle to take home. $25 ticket also covers raffle ticket, glass of wine, cheese. Tickets must be purchased in advance at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, or Mad River Farm Market.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donated nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Green Hills Community Center, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, north of West Liberty

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School, 80 High St.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. board meeting, board of elections office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library. All ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5 ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginners make scarf. Others can make scarf or do own projects.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Rep. Jim Jordan liaison: available to meet with constituents 10 a.m.-noon, Champaign County Library

LEGO Contest Builds: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Champaign County Library. Kids without LEGOs to create contest entry can use library’s LEGOs in Study Room D.

Teens Cookies & Canvas: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Teens, RSVP by Oct. 14 for a spot at this Halloween-inspired painting program.

The Addams Family: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 9 a.m., county Emergency Management Agency office, Suite C103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route Urbana

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon to 5 p.m.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Graham Middle School, 9644 W. U.S. Route 36, St. Paris. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

The Addams Family: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

“Walking History of Oak Dale Cemetery”: 4-4:45 p.m., 5:15-6 p.m., 6:30-7:15 p.m., 7:45-8:30 p.m. at the cemetery, Patrick Ave. Free. Contributions welcome, payable to city of Urbana/”Cemetery Improvement Trust” on memo line.

UHS Reunion 5K Walk/Run: 10 a.m. (signup opens 9 a.m.), Melvin Miller Park tennis courts. 5K run/walk. All classes. Free and open to public. Donations welcome. For info, call Scott Marenberg, 937-869-5579.

Imagine Lab Demo-Sublimation Printing: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library

The Addams Family: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Taste of Our County: 5-7 p.m., Green Hills Foundation Hall, U.S. 68, north of West Liberty. Tickets are 8 for $10 at the door. Fundraiser for future West Liberty Spray N Play Splash Pad. Sample food from participating businesses.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

The Addams Family: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Space limited. Call or drop by to secure spot.

DAR Urbana Chapter: 1:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church. Preparing cards and care packages to mail to USS Eisenhower Submarine.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donated nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library. All ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5 ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginners make scarf. Others can make scarf or do own projects.

Movie Night: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring snacks and drinks with lids

Lego Batman movie: free screening 6-9 p.m., Champaign County Library

Sunshine Law Training: 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center, 2200 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Open to all wishing to learn about Ohio’s public records/open meeting laws. Sign up at https://bit.ly/35jPXg2