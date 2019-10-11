PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Kaito, a 2-year-old Husky Mix found as a stray along with a cute little pup who has found her forever home. Now it is Kaito’s turn! He is a talker and he loves attention. He is a very sweet boy and he gets along with some other dogs. Kaito would do best in a home with no small children. He knows some basic commands and he loves to go for walks and play. He has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Trixie is a 1- to 1/2-year-old domestic short-haired beauty, sweet, laid back and friendly as can be. Trixie came to the shelter in June and she has gotten along well with all the other cats. She has been spayed and is up to date on vaccinations. Trixie is in the Cattery here. Stop by to meet her. You’ll find her by the window. She loves to snuggle into the sunshine.

Upcoming events: Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, Oct 13, from 1 to 4 p.m.

– “PAWS – Paint & Sip” class is on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mad River Farm Market, 7358 N. U.S. Route 68. During this ticketed, fun fundraiser, you’ll paint a Halloween-themed lighted wine bottle that you can take home. Your $25 ticket will also get you a free raffle ticket and a glass of wine and some cheese. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at PAWS Animal Shelter and at the Mad River Farm Market.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Cheyenne is a 14-year-old Pomeranian mix who weighs 19 pounds. She was an owner surrender due to her owner’s health. Cheyenne is sweet once she knows you, but she can be a barker at times. She is friendly but we wouldn’t recommend any small children around her. Cheyenne is house and pee pad trained and goes outside to potty. She is dog-friendly, and we can easily cat-test her if desired. Cheyenne is looking for a forever home where she can live out the rest of her days. She’s been spayed, microchipped, has had dental/extractions, is dewormed, heartworm tested negative and is on heartworm prevention and current on all vaccinations. If looking for a companion who will follow you around the house to keep you company, look no further!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Allen is a 9-week-old Domestic Short Hair kitten. He’s full of energy, but also a ball of love. Allen enjoys other kittens and loves his pets by humans. He’s been neutered, dewormed, FeLV/FIV tested negative, and current on prevention and vaccinations. If looking for a kitten, CCAWL has a variety of color and ages that range from 9 weeks to 7 months.

Enjoy lunch and/or dinner Tuesday, Oct. 22, to support “Good Eats!” at The Mixx 165 in M’burg. 15% of the day’s sales go to the Animal Welfare League, so bring your friends and eat for the cause.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

