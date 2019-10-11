Red Cross event includes cook-off, trivia

TROY – Northern Miami Valley Ohio Red Cross Chapter Board of Directors will host the annual fall Chili Cook-off Monday, Oct. 14, at the Troy office, 1314 Barnhart Road. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for an open house, which will include chapter tours, “touch a truck” and information about how to become a volunteer or blood donor. This regional chapter includes Champaign County.

Judging for the Chili Cook-Off begins at 6 p.m., with local celebrities doing the honors. Awards will be given for Best Overall, Most Unique and Directors Choice, with gift cards donated by Speedway and awards created by Mary Lane.

Team Trivia begins at 6:45 p.m., with teams being determined that night. Prizes will be donated by Speedway. Trivia consists of fun, interactive rounds involving community knowledge and Red Cross services. Prizes will be awarded for some rounds and to the overall point winner.

Meet volunteers and learn how to become a volunteer.

“Our volunteers work extremely hard at delivering the lifesaving services of the American Red Cross,” stated Lynne Gump, the chapter’s executive director. “This is just one example of how our volunteers train, work and play as a team.”

Red Cross volunteers donate their time in a variety of positions, including running the offices, delivering the programs, providing leadership for projects and service delivery. Volunteers contribute 90% of the workforce of the American Red Cross.

Key positions needing filled now are Disaster Action Team Members, who are the primary responders to local disasters such as house fires; Home Fire Campaign Members, who install smoke alarms and educate families; and Community Volunteer Leaders, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities.

For more information about the event, check out the chapter’s Facebook page, call the Troy office at 937-332-1414 or stop by the open house on Oct. 14.

Submitted story

Submitted by American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter, serving Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Miami & Shelby counties.

Submitted by American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter, serving Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Miami & Shelby counties.