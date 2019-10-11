200-plus attend Fashions to a Tea fundraiser

The 22nd annual Fashions to a Tea was held Thursday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. The event is a fundraiser co-sponsored by Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County (BFF) and Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. Founded by a Mechanicsburg teacher diagnosed with breast cancer, BFF provides support services for patients and families affected by breast cancer. This year’s event featured nine models, all breast cancer survivors, who shared their journeys and history with the crowd of over 200 people.

The nine models for this year’s Fashions to a Tea, all breast cancer survivors, were, from left, Kay Sine, Carol White, Dr Sharon Heisler, Heather Smith, Julie Hablitzel, Jordan Hux, Holly Suchland, Jan Blanton, and Ce Greene.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_Foto1-1.jpg The nine models for this year’s Fashions to a Tea, all breast cancer survivors, were, from left, Kay Sine, Carol White, Dr Sharon Heisler, Heather Smith, Julie Hablitzel, Jordan Hux, Holly Suchland, Jan Blanton, and Ce Greene. Submitted photos

Kris Campbell, founder of Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, presents a check for $1,500 to Jamie Houseman (right), president of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, for the new mammography center.