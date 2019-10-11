The Champaign County Arts Council is sponsoring a “build a better world with art” Lego building contest for all ages. Registration forms are available online at https://bit.ly/2q72Fif; at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St.; and at all Champaign County public libraries. Registration forms and contest entries must be turned in by Oct. 21 at any county library.

Marcia Callicoat, executive director of the Arts Council, said that she provided registration forms to every school district in the county and hopes to get lots of entries by the deadline.

The village libraries offered to transport entries to the Champaign County Library, where they will be judged on Oct. 24 by local artist Debbie Loffing. Contestants will be treated to a free screening of the Lego Batman movie from 6 to 9 p.m. that day.

“We had (a contest) two years ago, but we had it in the summer and at our office on Miami Street,” Callicoat said. “That worked out well because it was summer and kids were off school … now that it’s October and our street is closed, this was a better venue with better hours.”

Contestants will be judged according to age group: 4 and under, 5-6, 7-8, 9-11, 12-14, 15-18, and adult/family/group. County libraries pooled their resources to provide prizes for the top winner in each age group.

“I think it just gives them a chance to be creative,” said Callicoat. “I think everybody has strengths, and some people use their creativity. We told them to use just pieces out of kits and not the whole kit, because we want to see what kids can come up with on their own. I can take a kit and take the directions and build, but this gives kids and families a chance to create together.”

Children who don’t have their own Legos are welcome to participate in one of the Champaign County Library’s build sessions on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Oct. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m.; or Oct. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. The Legos may not be taken home, but they will be available during the hours listed in Meeting Room B.

This contest is made possible through a Honda grant to the Arts Council, as well as support from the Grimes Foundation. On Oct. 5, Ohio LUG built the large Lego on display at the Champaign County Library on Oct. 5 to inspire contestants.

Librarian Pat Eubanks looks at the Champaign County Library’s Lego display with 6-year-old Vyla Yohey, 9-year-old Dexyn Yohey and their mom, Julie Yohey. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_KidsLegos.jpg Librarian Pat Eubanks looks at the Champaign County Library’s Lego display with 6-year-old Vyla Yohey, 9-year-old Dexyn Yohey and their mom, Julie Yohey. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

All invited to join Lego contest

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304