Have a safe Beggars Night

It’s almost time for houses to look eerily festive, children to look spooky and/or cute, and an abundance of candy and other goodies to be collected and eaten.

The village of St. Paris will be the first community to host Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Urbana, North Lewisburg, Mechanicsburg and Woodstock have scheduled the tradition for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

In West Liberty, costumed children will be knocking on doors 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office offers the following safety tips to help ensure everyone stays safe.

Make sure children, adults, costumes and bags and other totes are visible. Use bright colors and reflective tape or striping. Make sure shoes fit well and costumes are short enough so children don’t trip and costumes don’t get caught in anything.

Since masks can limit eyesight, consider nontoxic make-up and hats instead. Test make-up before the big night to make sure there are no allergies or other surprises. Make sure hats fit properly, that they don’t fall over the eyes.

Young children should be accompanied by responsible adults.

Adults and children should carry flashlights and have fresh batteries. They should carry cell phones and know how to reach 911 or the local emergency number in case of an emergency or in case they become lost.

If older children are going it alone, set an approved route and time of return.

Children should only approach homes with porch lights turned on. They should never enter a home or a vehicle for a treat.

Notify law enforcement immediately of any suspicious or illegal activity.

The Sheriff’s Office wants trick-or-treaters to be safe on their travels, so advises the following.

Stay in a group and communicate routes to be traveled. Stay on well-lit streets and, if available, sidewalks. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the far edge of the road and face traffic.

Don’t cut across yards. Stay out of alleys. Only cross streets in a group and in crosswalks. Don’t cross streets between parked vehicles or from driveways.

Don’t assume a driver can see you. Just because one driver sees you and stops does not mean the next driver will see you or stop.

Sheriff’s Office offers tips