Come exploring at Camp Shiffer

The Champaign Family YMCA invites the public to attend a 20-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, October 12, from 1-4 p.m. at the Y’s Camp Shiffer — located at 5678 Cox Road, North Lewisburg.

“One constant since our YMCA opened in 1999 has been the support of the community. I’m pleased that we emphasized the word ‘family’ in our name because the Champaign Family YMCA’s been a big part of area family’s lives for the past 20 years,” stated Mary Lee Gecowets.

The YMCA has started its fall annual campaign to raise funds to support the nonprofit’s operations. “Our goal is to raise $60,000, which will allow us to continue to provide the programs and services our community relies on,” Gecowets said.

Members of the public are invited to tour the Y’s facility (191 Community Drive, Urbana) and to enjoy the beautiful scenery at the Y’s Camp Shiffer, an 80-acre wooded property between Mingo and North Lewisburg. Y staff and volunteers will host the 20-year ‘reunion’ at Camp Shiffer this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Participants can enjoy hikes throughout the camp, roast hot dogs and make s’mores at a camp fire, enjoy a variety of camp games, and enjoy the rural setting.

“I recall that our initial annual budget in 1999 was $300,000. Today, our annual operating budget is $2.6 million,” stated Dennis Serie, “We keep growing each year in ways that I couldn’t have imagined 20 years ago. I’m pleased that our Y’s been able to add programs and services to meet the needs of the people and communities we serve.”

Information from Champaign Family YMCA.

