Homeless awareness event to honor veterans

The Caring Kitchen will host an annual homelessness awareness event Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Kitchen, 300 Miami St. Caring Kitchen Executive Director Marilyn Cohn said this event will honor veterans in the community, particularly those who are or have been homeless. A free lunch will be provided by Skyline Chili to those who attend.

Guest speakers will include Melissa Hall, Veterans Justice Outreach coordinator; Bill Fitzgerald, Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program; and Carmela Daniels, Homeless Veteran’s Population. Other guests expected to make remarks include municipal court Judge Gil Weithman, Champaign County Veterans Resource Officer Buzzy Moore, county Commissioner Steve Hess and Urbana Mayor Bill Bean.

The Caring Kitchen provides emergency shelter, hot meals, food boxes, clothing and tutoring services for those in need in Champaign County. During 2018, Caring Kitchen sheltered 183 individuals (including seven veterans), served over 75,000 meals, supplied 1,125 households with food boxes and tutored 25 children.

For more information, visit www.caringkitchen.org.