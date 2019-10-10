M’burg FFA attends county dinner

On Monday, Oct. 7, four members of the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter attended the Champaign County Administrative Dinner. This year the dinner was held at the Dragonfly Winery in Urbana. The dinner is put on every year for the administrators to help show how FFA impacts students.

This year the members that went to the dinner were Cori Kent, Morgan Powell, Luke Stroud and Emma Violet. Morgan Powell brightened up the dinner as she was the emcee of the event. Luke Stroud gave the invocation before the meal and Emma Violet announced the Mechanicsburg guests that were present. The Mechanicsburg Administrators that were there were Mr. Paul Hershberger, Jr. High School Principal, and Mrs. Marlo Schipfer, Middle School Principal. Our FFA Advisors, Mr. Neer and Miss Pozderac, were also in attendance.

The group enjoyed a nice dinner and a speech from guest speaker Mr. Levi Woodruff.

From left are Abby Pozderac, Kevin Neer, Cori Kent, Emma Violet, Morgan Powell, Luke Stroud and Paul Hershberger Jr. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG-0107.jpg From left are Abby Pozderac, Kevin Neer, Cori Kent, Emma Violet, Morgan Powell, Luke Stroud and Paul Hershberger Jr. Submitted photo

By Cori Kent

Cori Kent is the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter reporter.

Cori Kent is the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter reporter.