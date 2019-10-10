COMMUNITY CALENDAR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $6 for adults, $5 for students 6 and older, free for kids under age 6, $1 discount for members. Reservations recommended: 937-484-3744.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, Fridays through Oct. 11

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Brugh’s Auto & Tire Inc., 301 S. Main St., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

The Addams Family: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

The Nisleys at 1858 Meeting Hall in Mechanicsburg: Gospel/bluegrass concert. Doors open at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door: $10 for adults, $5 for students; kids 12 and under for free; maximum family admission $25.

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $6 for adults, $5 for students 6 and older, free for kids under age 6, $1 discount for members. Reservations recommended: 937-484-3744

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m.-noon, county fairgrounds. Champaign County residents only. Enter from Park Ave. main gate. Charge is $1 per tire. If more than 10 tires per person (no rims accepted), call Health District, 937-484-1606.

Drive-thru Flu Clinic: 9 a.m.-noon, Champaign County Fairgrounds. Enter from Park Ave. main gate. Bring insurance card, photo ID. Regular flu vaccine is $30; high-dose vaccine is $60. Sponsored by county Health District.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive

LEGO Contest Builds: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Champaign County Library. Kids without LEGOs to create contest entry can use library’s LEGOs in Study Room D.

Bingo: Games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560. 50-50 drawings, pull tabs, more. Food available. For info, call 937-653-8185.

The Addams Family: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

The Addams Family: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

LEGO Contest Builds: 4-7 p.m.. Champaign County Library. Kids without LEGOs to create contest entry can use library’s LEGOs in Study Room D.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library – Children crawling through 2 years

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Champaign County Democrats Fall Dinner and Debate Watch Party: 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. dinner/program/silent auction, DAV/VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. For info and tickets: Champaign County Democratic Party @ccohiodems on Facebook

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Library Art: 5 p.m., Puzzle Pumpkins, Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

PAWS-Paint & Sip: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mad River Farm Market, 7358 N. U.S. Route 68. Paint Halloween-themed lighted wine bottle to take home. $25 ticket also covers raffle ticket, glass of wine, cheese. Tickets must be purchased in advance at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, or Mad River Farm Market.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donated nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Green Hills Community Center, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, north of West Liberty

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School, 80 High St.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. board meeting, board of elections office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library. All ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5 ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginners make scarf. Others can make scarf or do own projects.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Rep. Jim Jordan liaison: available to meet with constituents 10 a.m.-noon, Champaign County Library

LEGO Contest Builds: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Champaign County Library. Kids without LEGOs to create contest entry can use library’s LEGOs in Study Room D.

Teens Cookies & Canvas: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Teens, RSVP by Oct. 14 for a spot at this Halloween-inspired painting program.

The Addams Family: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana