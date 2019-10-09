Posted on by

Graham class of 1964 gathers


The Graham High School Class of 1964, shown here, celebrated a 55-year reunion Oct. 4-5 at Graham’s Homecoming football game and a dinner. Sixty attended, counting classmates and spouses. Reunion activities were organized by Karen Baker English, Kathy Garver Zimmerman and Sally Wickham.

Submitted photo

