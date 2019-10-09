West Liberty-Salem High School’s October Seniors of the Month are Trenton Douthwaite and Aaliyah Speert. Here are their comments.

Trenton Douthwaite

PARENTS: Jason and Jennifer Douthwaite

School Activities and Awards: Football, Track, Student Council, Mock Trial, Key Club, Link Crew, Spanish Club, Calc Club, Quick Recall, NHS, Youth Group. Hustle Reward my sophomore year of wrestling, and junior year of football and track. Scholar athlete my Junior year of track.

If I were principal for a day: I would cancel school

Favorite school memory: all of the football games

People who have been an inspiration to me include: my parents

Because: they are extremely supportive and are the hardest workers I know.

Lately, I have been reading: Lord of the Flies

My advice to parents: Do your tiger best!

My biggest regret: Not getting involved as an underclassman.

Next year I will be: at a college, probably doing ROTC.

Aaliyah Speert

PARENTS: Karen Speert and Late Arnold Speert

School Activities and Awards: Honor Roll, Achademic Banquet, Key club, NHS, and the Co-President of Calc Club.

If I were principal for a day: I would schedule the whole day off.

Favorite school memory: Going to Chicago in 7th grade.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My mom and grandpa.

Because: They always work hard to provide all they can and are always there when people need them.

Lately, I have been reading: Harry Potter

My advice to parents: Make sure you teach your kids respect and manners at home because it seems to be forgotten by some at school.

My biggest regret: Is not taking more online classes to be able to come in for a half day.

Next year I will be: Attending Clark State for registered nursing.

Douthwaite https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_Douthwaite.jpeg Douthwaite Speert https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_Speert.jpeg Speert

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.