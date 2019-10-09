Urbana athletes raise funds for CACC

Members of the Urbana High School volleyball, girls soccer, and cheer teams sold Climbers for a Cure T-shirts to raise funds for the Cancer Association of Champaign County. Team members sold the shirts in mid-September and wore them for athletic events during Homecoming week. Pictured are some of the members of the teams participating in Climber Crazies for a Cure Spirit Day on Oct. 4.

