All classes of Urbana High School alumni are invited to the UHS Reunion Run/Walk 5K at Melvin Miller Park on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Sign-ups are at 9 a.m.

All participants should gather at the tennis courts.

The event is just for fun. It is free and open to the public, although donations are welcome. City park rules apply to all activities.

For more information, contact Scott Marenburg at 937-869-5579.