Urbana FFA competes in soil judging event

The Urbana FFA Chapter competed in the County Soils Judging Career Development Event on September 17th.

In Urban Soil Judging, students must judge the soil based on four different categories. These categories include: buildings with basements, septic tanks and absorption fields, driveways and local roads, as well as lawns, gardens, and landscaping. Urbana placed first in this contest, with Alistair Greenlee placing as first place individual, Janie Wallace placing second, Phoebie Heatherly placing third individual, Ashley Gemienhardt placing 5th individual, Marah Kerns placing 7th individual, and Kourtney Hilliard placing 11th individual.

In the rural contest, students judge the soil based on agricultural properties and have to determine whether the soil is suitable for agricultural crops. Urbana placed fourth in this contest with Paige Campbell placing 9th individual, Max Anderson placing 12th individual, Justin Preece placing 15th individual, Jonathan Hildebrand placing 17th individual, Payton Stambaugh placing 24th individual and Abigale Dillon placing 27th individual.

The Urbana FFA also competed at the District Soil Judging Career Development Event in Logan County on September 26th. Urbana placed 4th overall, with Alistair Greenlee placing 8th individual, Marah Kerns placing 10th individual, Ashley Gemienhardt placing 14th individual, Janie Wallace placing 30th individual, Phoebie Heatherly placing 36th individual, and Kourtney Hilliard placing 48th individual. There were a total of 21 teams and 98 individuals. Urbana placed 10th in the rural contest, out of 27 teams with Jonathan Hildebrand placing 29th, Payton Stambaugh placing 35th, Justin Preece placing 46th, Paige Campbell placing 101th and Abigale Dillon placing 103rd out of 123 individuals.

Congratulations to Urbana’s Urban and Rural soil judgers for making it to district and improving from the county contest. Good luck to the Urbana Urban soil judgers at the upcoming state contest. Also a big thanks to everyone who helped put together the Soil Judging contest.

From left are Alistair Greenlee, Marah Kerns, Phoebie Heatherly, Kourtney Hilliard, Ashley Gemienhardt, Abby Dillon, Payton Stambaugh, Janie Wallace, Paige Campbell, Justin Preece, Jonathon Hildebrand and Max Anderson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_FFA-2.jpg From left are Alistair Greenlee, Marah Kerns, Phoebie Heatherly, Kourtney Hilliard, Ashley Gemienhardt, Abby Dillon, Payton Stambaugh, Janie Wallace, Paige Campbell, Justin Preece, Jonathon Hildebrand and Max Anderson. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Urbana FFA Chapter.

