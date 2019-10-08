Document fees to increase

On Oct. 17, statewide recording fees for most documents will increase by $6 due to the passage of House Bill 166 by the Ohio Legislature, according to Champaign County Recorder Glenda Bayman.

This fee increase was sought by the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio to increase funding to the Ohio Housing Trust Fund, which was established in 1991 to help low-income Ohioans access safe and affordable housing and whose primary source of funding has been from document recording fees. Half of all recording fees collected by county recorders is required to be submitted to the Ohio Housing Trust Fund.

Bayman said the only change will be that the fee for the first two pages will be $34, instead of $28. All other fees will remain the same.

For more information, contact the county Recorder’s Office at 937-484-1630 or recorder@co.champaign.oh.us.

Submitted by the Champaign County Recorder’s Office.

