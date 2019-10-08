Students refurbish park benches for Historical Museum

The Champaign County Historical Museum received “new” benches just in time for last weekend’s Oktoberfest thanks to the Urbana Parks and Recreation Department’s desire to recycle and Urbana High Vo-Ag teachers Mallory Zachrich and Steve Wilhelm’s desire for a community service project for their students.

When the city donated 12 aging benches to the museum, Historical Society board member Candy Gilliam suggested contacting the school to see whether repairing and painting the benches would qualify as a school project. The teachers responded that it certainly would qualify.

The Historical Society provided the paint and now has 12 refurbished benches for museum visitors.

UHS students Gavin Napper, Jessica Salyers and Ethan Melms work on installing new boards to benches. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_Foto1.jpg UHS students Gavin Napper, Jessica Salyers and Ethan Melms work on installing new boards to benches. UHS student Kevin Bowdle paints a bench. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_Foto2.jpg UHS student Kevin Bowdle paints a bench. Instructor Steve Wilhelm returns freshly-painted benches. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_Foto3.jpg Instructor Steve Wilhelm returns freshly-painted benches.