COMMUNITY CALENDAR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Grimes Retirees Gathering: for retirees of Grimes/Honeywell – 11:30 a.m., Flying Lab Museum, Grimes Airport. Bring favorite dish to this potluck event at which retirees can share memories and browse through old issues of Grimes Times.

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: 11 a.m., Church of the Nazarene, corner of East state Route 29 and Dugan Road, Urbana. STRS speaker. For lunch reservations, call Ruth Hunsberger, 937-605-3105, by Oct. 6.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Preschool Storytime: – 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donated nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Library Art: 4:30 p.m., Egg Shell Mosaics, St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library. All ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5 ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginners make scarf. Others can make scarf or do own projects.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or good-condition Legos and money to buy Legos appreciated. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 11 a.m-5 p.m., Urbana University, 579 College Way

Fashions to a Tea: county fairgrounds. 5 p.m. silent auction/social hour/wine; 6:15 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. program. $20 tickets at Eventbrite.com (“Fashions to a Tea 2019”). Masquerade theme. Costumes optional. Masks available to purchase.

Knitting 101: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Make decorative pumpkin. Register by Oct. 7.

Children’s Books Fundraiser: 5:30-9 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farms, 4440 Prairie Road, south of Urbana. Women invited to Power of the Purse to raise funds to furnish local kids with books. United Way program. $45 at door; pre-event cost is $40 by calling 937-324-5551 or at www.uwccmc.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $6 for adults, $5 for students 6 and older, free for kids under age 6, $1 discount for members. Reservations recommended: 937-484-3744.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, Fridays through Oct. 11

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Brugh’s Auto & Tire Inc., 301 S. Main St., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

The Nisleys at 1858 Meeting Hall in Mechanicsburg: Gospel/bluegrass concert. Doors open at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door: $10 for adults, $5 for students; kids 12 and under for free; maximum family admission $25.

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m.-noon, county fairgrounds. Champaign County residents only. Enter from Park Ave. main gate. Charge is $1 per tire. If more than 10 tires per person (no rims accepted), call Health District, 937-484-1606.

Drive-thru Flu Clinic: 9 a.m.-noon, Champaign County Fairgrounds. Enter from Park Ave. main gate. Bring insurance card, photo ID. Sponsored by county Health District.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive

LEGO Contest Builds: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Champaign County Library. Kids without LEGOs to create contest entry can use library’s LEGOs in Study Room D.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris