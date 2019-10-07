Mechanicsburg Soils Team heads to state

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg FFA’s Urban Soil Team made up of Danielle Schipfer, Camden Maggart, Lilly Marsh, Cameron McDonald, and Garrett Durham have made it to the State Soils contest. The team started out at the county contest on September 18, where they placed second and punched their ticket to the District Soils contest. The district contest was held on September 27. There, Danielle Schipfer placed 13th out of 98 individuals, Camden Maggart earned 18th place, Cameron McDonald placed 20th, Lilly Marsh placed 26th, and Garret Durham placed 54th.

Each individual did well, and together placed fifth as a team. These FFA members will be headed to the State Soils Contest on October 12.

The Urban Soils team includes, back row from left, Coach/FFA Advisor Abby Pozderac, Marissa Hall, Cami McDonald, Dani Schipfer, middle row from left, Camden Maggart, Lilly Marsh and, front, Garrett Durham. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_FFA-1.jpg The Urban Soils team includes, back row from left, Coach/FFA Advisor Abby Pozderac, Marissa Hall, Cami McDonald, Dani Schipfer, middle row from left, Camden Maggart, Lilly Marsh and, front, Garrett Durham. Submitted photo

By Cori Kent

Cori Kent is the Mechanicsburg FFA chapter reporter.

Cori Kent is the Mechanicsburg FFA chapter reporter.