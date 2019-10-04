Concert for 1858 is Oct. 12

MECHANICSBURG – This year’s concert series fundraiser for the 1858 Meeting House continues with a performance by The Nisleys, a gospel/bluegrass band, on Saturday, Oct. 12. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m.

The Nisleys are members of a Mennonite family from Holmes County. Lydia and her three children, Jeremiah, Hannah and Joni, will fill the 1858 Meeting House with music. They recently recorded their first CD.

All proceeds go toward the preservation and maintenance of the 1858 Meeting House, a Champaign County Preservation Alliance property located at 43 E. Sandusky St.

Tickets will be sold at the door: $10 for adults; $5 for students; free for kids 12 and younger; $25 maximum family

Benefits 1858 Meeting House

Information from the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

