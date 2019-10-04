PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Lynn! This adorable girl is a 3-year-old Boxer Mix. She came to us from another shelter and she is an absolute sweetheart. She is great with other dogs and she seems to be very laid back. Lynn is scheduled to be spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Scotch, a cute 13-week-old orange tiger kitten as ornery as they come. He’s a typical kitten who loves to play, play, play! He will go home with a neuter certificate and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. Come meet Scotch on our kitten floor.

For your calendar: “PAWS – Paint & Sip” class is on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mad River Farm Market, 7358 N. U.S. Route 68. During this ticketed, fun fundraiser, you’ll paint a Halloween-themed lighted wine bottle that you can take home. Your $25 ticket will also get you a free raffle ticket and a glass of wine and some cheese. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at PAWS Animal Shelter and at the Mad River Farm Market.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Madison is a Shepherd/Heeler mix, one or 2 years old and weighing 52 pounds. She came to us from a dog pound. Madison seems to be fine with other dogs and we can cat-test her if needed. She is crate-trained and appears to be house-trained. Madison is very beautiful and outgoing, but also can relax and be a couch potato. She’s been spayed, micro-chipped, heartworm tested negative, current on flea and heart worm prevention as well as all recommended vaccinations. If looking for a great companion, Madison would be the one for you.

Join us for lunch and dinner Tuesday, Oct. 22, to support our “Good Eats!” fundraiser benefiting the Champaign County Animal Welfare League at The Mixx 165 in M’burg. 15% of total sales for the day will be donated to the organization, so bring your friends and eat for the cause.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

