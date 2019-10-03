Health District to hold drive-thru flu clinic

In conjunction with Scrap Tire Disposal Day on Saturday, Oct. 12, the Champaign County Health District will hold a drive-thru flu clinic at the county fairgrounds. Those getting flu shots are asked to bring their insurance cards and photo IDs.

Whether getting a flu shot, getting rid of scrap tires or doing both tasks, enter the fairgrounds through the main gate on Park Avenue. This dual event is offered from 9 a.m. to noon to county residents only.

All kinds of tires will be accepted, but no rims. The cost is $1 per tire. Anyone needing to dispose of more than 10 tires is asked to call the Health District at 937-484-1606.

The Health District is encouraging flu shots and, because they make great mosquito-breeding grounds, the disposal of scrap tires.