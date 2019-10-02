Urbana Hospital offers advanced scans

Thanks to the generosity of the Mercy Memorial Hospital Association, TWIG 13 (the hospital auxiliary) and parent organization Bon Secours Mercy Health, Urbana Hospital now has advanced mammography screening and DEXA scans available for patients.

“Urbana Hospital has installed a new permanent 3D mammography device as well as a DEXA scan bone mineral density unit, which tests for osteoporosis,” said Urbana Hospital President Jamie Houseman. “The Mercy Memorial Hospital Association gave us a $250,000 gift earlier this year to fund half of the project, TWIG funded an additional $3,000 and Bon Secours Mercy Health’s capital fund made up the rest of the cost to make these valuable screening tools available to our patients.”

Following a small renovation project to accommodate the equipment, Mercy Health located the DEXA scanner and the new mammography unit inside the hospital’s radiology department. The unit offers the most advanced imaging technology for screening and diagnostic mammography, including 2D and 3D (Digital Breast Tomosynthesis), as well as same-day results on diagnostic mammograms and breast ultrasounds. Urbana Hospital also offers ultrasound guided breast biopsy on site.

Mercy Health advises patients to talk with their doctors about when they should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Certified radiologists read all mammograms and, because a second look can mean a second chance, double-check all mammograms with a computer-aided detection system that detects more breast cancer than mammography alone. Patients and their physicians receive a copy of the results.

For more information or to make an appointment for a screening mammogram, call 937-328-8100 and ask for Urbana Mammography.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

