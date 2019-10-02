UU honors Shetler with Knight’s Peace Award

As part of the Sept. 28 halftime show, Urbana University posthumously honored Phil Shetler as the 2019 recipient of the “Knight’s Peace Award, in Memory of Alicia Titus” and asked for a moment of silence to honor his life and service to others. He died on Sept. 18.

Shetler’s wife, Janet, her three daughters, along with John, Bev and Bill Titus and friends of UU’s International Friendships Inc. joined Dr. Christopher Washington, UU executive vice president, in honoring Shetler.

Known as a leader who generously gave of his time, Shetler was a member of the Lighthouse Mennonite Fellowship of Unionville Center, was treasurer of Rosedale Bible College for 10 years and volunteered as the director of International Friendships Inc. at Urbana University. In addition, he volunteered at the Country Closet Thrift Store and Food Pantry in Plain City. His focus on peaceful resolution, collaboration and family values were reflected in his daily involvement and leadership within the community.

The Knight’s Peace Award

“Created in honor of the life and the spirit of former Urbana University student Alicia Titus, who was killed on Sept. 11, 2001, the Knight’s Peace Award was created to recognize individuals actively involved in the promotion and support of peace. Through the recognition of its foundational characteristics of courage, justice, mercy, generosity, faith, nobility and hope, the award carries on the tradition of Urbana University and its valiant Blue Knights and helps support a culture of peace.”

Honoring Phil Shetler during the Sept. 28 halftime show are, from left, Dr. Christopher Washington, Bev Titus, Janet Shetler, John Titus and Bill Titus. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_image005.jpg Honoring Phil Shetler during the Sept. 28 halftime show are, from left, Dr. Christopher Washington, Bev Titus, Janet Shetler, John Titus and Bill Titus. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.