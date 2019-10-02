WL-S Homecoming parade is today

West Liberty-Salem High School is celebrating Homecoming. The parade starts at 6 p.m. today. The procession starts at Lions Park and travels west on Pickrelltown to U.S. Route 68, then south on Route 68 to Baird, east on Baird and back to Lions Park. The ceremony to crown the queen and king will be at 6 p.m. Friday prior to the football game against Triad. The Homecoming Dance will be on Saturday evening in the WL-S Cafetorium. Tickets can be purchased at school or at the door. The Homecoming Court includes, seated from left, Lydia Moell, Savannah Weaver, Grace Adams, Bexley Harrigan, Victoria Wilson, standing from left, Chiara Podda, Trenton Douthwaite, Trent Berry, Eli McGill, Matthew Loffing, Trevor Woodruff, Allyson Gaver and Alisa Bolton.

