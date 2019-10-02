When there is an emergency of any kind in Urbana, Box 13 is ready and willing to help. The volunteer organization is on call 24/7 to help assist The Urbana Fire Division (UFD) whenever needed. Recently, Box 13 received the Hometown Hero award from Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial for their support to assist UFD with any emergency.

Box 13 has been serving the Urbana community for more 60 years. Over the years, they have served in many roles such as fighting fire and responding on lifesaving EMS calls. Today, they are focused on the support role to UFD. Box 13 not only provides shelter, rehydration, and medical surveillance, they also fill firefighter’s breathing air tanks. Their rehab unit is equipped with an air cascade system, allowing firefighters to quickly fill their air tanks and return back to work.

A new role that Box 13 will be starting is assisting with cancer prevention. The risks of cancer for firefighters are increased due to the contaminants that they come in contact with during a fire. Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial is helping them to get started. They donated fire wipes that are specifically made to clean the contaminants that can cause cancer. Box 13 members can hand out these wipes to the firefighters as they come out of a fire so they can clean their exposed skin. Members can also assist in cleaning their equipment on scene before they return to the station. This is a small but very significant step in cancer prevention for firefighters.

Recently, Erin Patton State Farm donated $500 to Box 13. This will help to continue our campaign on cancer prevention for UFD firefighters. If you would like to donate to Box 13 Fire Associates, donations can be sent to P.O. Box 266, Urbana, OH, 43078. If you are interested in being a volunteer with Box 13, or would like more information, please contact Cheryl Wears at 937-207-8362.

Pictured are Daniel Blevins of Modern Woodman of America and Cheryl Wears, president of Box 13. Shown are, first row from left, Kaelyn Wilson, Noah Wilson, Amanda Nicol, Suzi Koons, Steve King, Cheryl Wears, Zack Anderson, Dave Torsell, second row from left, Stephen Crabtree, Daniel Blevins, Stacey Wilson, Jim Freeman and Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb. Box 13 members not pictured: John Mason and Dan Shockey.