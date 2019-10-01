Canines at parade in for tasty treats

The FFA students at Urbana High School were given a suggestion in August to make treats for the furry friends spotted at the Oct. 3 homecoming parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. They have spent the beginning of the school year learning about nutrition requirements, such as protein (which helps with tissue growth and repair), fat (which provides essential vitamins such as A, D, E and K), carbohydrates (which provide a vast amount of energy) and other nutrition basics. In addition, they learned about common feed ingredients such as corn, soybeans, barley and oats. With this information the 2019 Animal and Plant Science class did exactly what any good class would do and put this newfound knowledge into action.

They all openly agreed that it would only be fair (and hopefully brighten a pooch’s day) if they got a little snack. I mean—-pets need attention too, right? Of course! So the students decided to make a snack that would be safe yet savory to the dogs, and throw them out for their own little treat.

All the teens who took part in this project had the want to see smiles on every face they came in contact with, including the ones of those who stood on four legs. These treats were made to be good for the dogs’ personal palate and be healthy for them. They include pumpkin, chicken stock, and a world classic – peanut butter.

Make sure to bring your best dog pal to the homecoming parade if you would like them to be tossed a delicious treat!

UHS FFA students are making tasty treats to pass out to dogs watching this year’s Urbana High School Homecoming Parade. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_DogTreats.jpg UHS FFA students are making tasty treats to pass out to dogs watching this year’s Urbana High School Homecoming Parade. Submitted photos Kendra Baccus, UHS Animal & Plant Science sophomore, packages dog treats for parade-watching dogs. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_Baker.jpg Kendra Baccus, UHS Animal & Plant Science sophomore, packages dog treats for parade-watching dogs. Submitted photos

UHS FFA homecoming project wags tails

By Laylah Davenport

Laylah Davenport is a UHS student.

